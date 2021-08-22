News Now: Both coasts battered by severe weather events

SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in the Northeast, while major California wildfires are off to a record-breaking start. Plus, the strange scene at Petco Park that had the stadium handing out food and drinks for free. Then a potential FDA update on the COVID-19 vaccine, the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, a hopeful San Diego Padres recap and more. The day’s top stories are on FOX 5 News Now.