Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist triumphs at Women’s Open to clinch third major title

By Phil Casey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won her third major title after a dramatic final round in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Nordqvist carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of compatriot Madelene Sagstrom, 2018 champion Georgia Hall and American Lizette Salas.

Sagstrom bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a potential play-off but it was Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen who had the biggest tale of woe, the 26-year-old sharing the lead with playing partner Nordqvist until making a double-bogey six on the last.

Madsen pushed her approach into a greenside bunker and, from an awkward lie, shanked her next shot almost out of bounds through the back of the green.

The resulting double bogey dropped her into a tie for fifth alongside Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee, who had earlier set the clubhouse target on 10 under after a closing 66.

Hall’s chances of a second title looked slim when she followed an eagle on the sixth and birdie on the seventh with consecutive bogeys but she bounced back to birdie the 11th and chipped in for a second eagle of the day on the next.

A two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th took Hall to 11 under and four pars over the tough closing stretch helped her take over the clubhouse lead from Lee.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan was within a shot of the lead after a birdie on the first, but the 21-year-old Stirling University student eventually had to settle for a tie for 10th following a 72.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumphs#Georgia Hall#American#Evian Championship#Pars#Scottish#Stirling University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

What's in Anna Nordqvist's winning bag?

Anna Nordqvist claimed her third major victory at Carnoustie adding the AIG Women’s Open to her LPGA and Evian Championship victories. So what clubs did the Swede have in play to help her get the job done?. Anna Nordqvist WITB. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10°, Fujikura Ventus Red 6 S shaft)
Golfchatsports.com

Anna Nordqvist goes bogey-free around Carnoustie, grabs Women's Open co-lead

Anna Nordqvist couldn’t help but laugh when she thought back on the last time she competed in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie Golf Links. It was 2011. Nordqvist held the first tee time for that first round at 6:15 a.m. local time. She was grouped with Caroline Masson and Sophia Popov. Nordqvist’s mental coach at the time, Ken Lindahl, showed up in a pair of golf shoes for the third round, and Nordqvist finished T-7 for the week.
GolfESPN

Anna Nordqvist, Nanna Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women's British Open

Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Scandinavians with contrasting golf résumés, share the lead heading into the final round of the Women's British Open. A bunched-up chasing pack, featuring Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie. In the toughest conditions of the...
Golfchatsports.com

Anna Nordqvist, 34, No. 16 in world, secures automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team with victory at Women's British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday -- an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy shows off AMAZING ball juggling skills at the Northern Trust

Rory McIlroy is an extremely gifted and talented golfer that has won four major championships and 19 PGA Tour events, he was clearly born to play golf. Often when a golfer reaches this level of the game, apart from being able to score a ridiculous amount of birdies and under-par rounds, they are also able to produce some great trick shots and ball skills in their spare time.
GolfESPN

Golfer, new papa Rory McIlroy says he's mentally and physically exhausted

Rory McIlroy threw his 3-wood into the trees near the New Jersey Turnpike on the ninth tee at Liberty National Golf Course on Monday. He was frustrated with his shot and his play off the tee in the Northern Trust, but McIlroy said on Wednesday that he also is feeling fatigued mentally and physically.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
GolfGolf.com

What Tiger Woods taught Bubba Watson during practice rounds

Tiger Woods keeps a close circle. Throughout his career, he’s kept his team small and rarely allows outsiders a peek inside the walls. Lots of players are friendly with other golfers on Tour, but Woods was all business — it’s part of what made him great. In recent years however,...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
GolfGolf.com

I was ‘honored’: Why Bryson DeChambeau says he looks up to Rory McIlroy

When Bryson DeChambeau lifted the U.S. Open trophy last year, he changed the game. He showed that no matter the course, the more speed you have, the bigger the advantage. It reflected a clubhead speed arms race of sorts, one which even Rory McIlroy — the tour’s best driver of the golf ball — admitted he was lured into.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy