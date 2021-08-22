DBFD: One Dead Following House Fire
Daytona Beach, FL - The state is investigating after firefighters discover the body of a woman as they battled a fire. According to an email from Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) spokesperson Sasha Staton, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) was called to a home on Cannon Street for a domestic disturbance on Sunday (August 22). When officers arrived they found flames coming from the house and requested fire response.www.newsdaytonabeach.com
