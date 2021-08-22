Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

DBFD: One Dead Following House Fire

By Sean Mooney
newsdaytonabeach.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach, FL - The state is investigating after firefighters discover the body of a woman as they battled a fire. According to an email from Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) spokesperson Sasha Staton, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) was called to a home on Cannon Street for a domestic disturbance on Sunday (August 22). When officers arrived they found flames coming from the house and requested fire response.

www.newsdaytonabeach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Cat#Accident#Dbfd#Dbpd#The State Fire Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy