Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Newport News, City of Williamsburg, James City, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Newport News; City of Williamsburg; James City; Surry The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Surry County in southeastern Virginia Southern James City County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, or near College Of William And Mary, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Newport News, Williamsburg, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Busch Gardens, Scotland, Grove, Kings Point, Jamestown, Fort Eustis, Chippokes State Park, Governors Land, Hog Island Game Reserve, Alliance, Williamsburg Airport and Rushmere. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH