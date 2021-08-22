Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hamilton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton, Echols, central Ware, Clinch and northwestern Charlton Counties through 315 PM EDT At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Argyle to 6 miles north of Blue Springs. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Homerville, Jennings, Fargo, Argyle, Statenville, Du Pont, Mayday, Needmore and Manor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH