Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Aggravated D.W.I.

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN-A 45 year old Beaver Falls woman is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday evening traffic stop in the Town of New Bremen. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks arrested Charity L. Bates and charged her with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; Per Se with No Prior and D.W.I.-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Bates was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of New Bremen Court at a later date.