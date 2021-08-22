Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Storm Shelter Crew Swings Into Action

By Laura Glesby
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYsol_0bZar2Ll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uL3YT_0bZar2Ll00

Ginnette Magro and her husband normally sleep on the New Haven Green. With a tropical storm predicted to be on its way, they made other plans. Quick.

They were among the first arrivals at an emergency shelter the city and the Red Cross set up at Career High School Saturday evening to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Henri.

Thirty-seven people had found refuge at Career High School by noon on Sunday, including a reunited couple and a stranded commuter.

The shelter was one of four evacuation shelters set up by the city in anticipation of Tropical Storm Henri. In addition to the Career shelter at 140 Legion Ave., there are shelters at Nathan Hale School at 480 Townsend Ave., Jepson School at 15 Lexington Ave., and King-Robinson School at 150 Fournier St. As of 2:15 p.m. only two people had arrived at the latter three shelters, which will close by 7 p.m., according to city emergency management chief Rick Fontana. The storm ended up switching course and largely bypassing New Haven; the Career shelter is scheduled to remain open Sunday night and close Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPzzD_0bZar2Ll00

Magro on Satruday heard about the shelter from a friend, who had heard about it from the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen’s drop-in center, she said.

When she arrived, Magro received a bag of toiletries, including a washcloth, tissues, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and a razor. She had a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich for breakfast and snacked on some Oreos. She had a good night’s rest in the school’s gymnasium, she said, where a grid of cots and blankets had been set up.

“I kind of want to go out,” she said. The storm hadn’t quite arrived yet, and she mused that she might try and find some coffee. “I’m not used to staying put.”

Shelter Supervisor Al Sokaitis from the Red Cross has experience running emergency shelters across the country. The pandemic has added a new twist to the job: on Sunday morning, he found himself giving occasional reminders to lift face masks above the nose. Everyone so far has been good about masking to prevent viral spread, he said.

Sokaitis led a team of around half a dozen Medical Reserve and Red Cross volunteers, who signed newcomers in, distributed snacks, and checked in every so often about supplies the shelter needed: more blankets, lunches, some coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glPwG_0bZar2Ll00

“It’s been kind of quiet so far,” said volunteer Aaron Troncoso. He said he expected that when the storm worsens, the shelter will get busier.

Helen and Anthony, a couple who declined to provide their last names, had been separated for a day, anxious and uncertain of where to find one another, until they ultimately found one another at Career.

The pair, who have been married for 12 years, recently lost their home. They both landed in the hospital for addiction-related symptoms. They were discharged separately with no cell phone or means of contacting each other, they said.

Anthony had been discharged first, on Saturday.

“I had been trying to get in touch with her,” he said. “I walked around all night.”

Helen was discharged on Sunday morning. “I felt very lost and alone,” she said. The hospital had sent her to the shelter in a cab early on Sunday.

When she walked into the shelter, she saw Anthony.

“There was a halo around him,” she said.

It happened to be Helen’s 61st birthday. “This was my birthday present,” she said, nearly in tears.

For now, the couple said they are resting and trying to make a plan to reach a rehab center in Stonington. They sipped coffee provided by the shelter (“light and sweet,” Helen said).

Jacqueline Thomas had been halfway on her way to work at Amazon’s North Haven warehouse when she realized she had no way of getting there, she said. She had taken the train to New Haven from Bridgeport and waited for her usual bus to arrive at Union Station before realizing that bus service had been canceled. A police officer drove her to the shelter that morning. Thomas said she’s been figuring out where to go next with her sister.

The shelter volunteers have been kind, Thomas said. She was nervous about sleeping in the communal room, so she napped near the volunteers by the school’s entrance. Since waking up, Thomas sought out a low-sodium snack. She has been thinking about her two birds, Angel and Precious, and her cat (simply named “Cat”) at home in Bridgeport.

As she spoke, a young boy approached the volunteers curiously. “Where’s mama?” he asked. Soon after a volunteer rushed over, he and his mother had found each other.

School staff have also been helping to keep the shelter running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTblH_0bZar2Ll00

Radcliffe Deroche, an Eco-Urban Pioneers building-maintenance supervisor contracted with New Haven Public Schools, had a long day ahead of him.

His shift began at 8 a.m. and will end at midnight. He and his colleagues have been setting up cots, ensuring that the doors are unlocked, and keeping the building running.

Meanwhile, he was thinking about his home on Ellsworth Avenue and his mother, who lives in the Hill. He was keeping his fingers crossed that the storm won’t affect them severely.

This is Deroche’s first time working at a weather-induced shelter, but he’s no stranger to transforming school buildings into safe spaces in emergencies. When Covid first arrived in New Haven, he set up a similar emergency shelter space at Career.

“If we can do that during Covid,” he said, “this is a walk in the park.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Stonington, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelters#Volunteers#Birds#Extreme Weather#The New Haven Green#The Red Cross#Career High School#Nathan Hale School#Jepson School#King Robinson School#Satruday#Medical Reserve#Amazon#New Haven Public Schools#Unloc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

How A Hunger Crusader Found Her Voice

Kimberly Hart’s refrigerator stayed humming and cold only because of a long extension cord that slinked out the back door, down the stairs, and around to an outlet in her downstairs neighbor’s apartment. It was October 2007, and her life was heading for a crash. Kim and her partner, John,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

31 Mega-Speeders Snagged In 3 Hours

As he zoomed down Whalley Avenue, Hunter thought about arriving on time to his new job six blocks away at A-1 Oriental Kitchen. He thought about sending his daughter to college this weekend. He wasn’t thinking about the speed limit. A team of officers from the New Haven Police Department...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

How I Put Down The Gun

In the summer of 2021 in America, homicide is everywhere. In New Haven, where I work with at-risk youth, homicides are triple what they were before the pandemic. In major cities, murder rates rose 20 percent in 2020 and are up another 34 percent this year. We desperately need answers,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Arrest Brings Closure For Duff, Clark Family

Two years after a gunman shot a 46-year-old man to death and almost killed a police captain on a Dixwell block, police announced they’ve arrested the shooter. Officials announced the arrest of the alleged shooter, a 59-year-old New Haven man, at a press conference held Thursday afternoon on the third floor of police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cooling Centers Open At 4 Libraries

Amid a heat wave, the city has designated cooling centers inside four library buildings for at least Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps Friday. Here are the locations and hours for people needing refuge from the heat:. • Ives Library (133 Elm Street) Open: 10 AM - 8 PM Wednesday and...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Hamden Hispanic Community On The Rise

Some of the faces behind the fastest-changing census numbers in New Haven could be found Monday night in the basement of a Circular Avenue church. A day after hurricane predictions disrupted the church’s Spanish Sunday mass, Ecuadorian immigrants filled the basement of Christ the Bread of Life Paris for the fourth night of Spanish-language prayer leading up to the festival of La Virgen del Cisne, or “The Virgin of the Swan.”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Bishop Crowned On Corner Where He Led

The “legacy, integrity, generosity, and love” of the Bishop Lethenial McClam will now live on forever at the corner of Bristol Street and Dixwell Avenue. “Bishop Lethenial McClam Corner” was unveiled at that spot Saturday afternoon to the family, friends, and community members whom McClam helped throughout his lifetime through unspoken acts of kindness, prayer, and his establishing of the McClam Funeral Home more than 20 years ago.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Tweed Deal Pilots Take Long View

Jorge Roberts can picture hydrogen-powered, passenger-filled, autonomous airplanes — aka “drones for adults” — descending and ascending at Tweed New Haven one day without needing a runway. These airplanes have a name: “electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles.”. They don’t exist yet. The race is on to develop and build...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Never Mind Pot. Maybe Self-Storage?

That’s the question for a vacant parkway-adjacent Amity lot, where a property owner won city permission to build a four-story self-storage facility — after that same landlord won approvals for projects that never got built. The approval came during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission. The...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

As Henri Looms, Public Urged To Prepare

Henri’s barreling our way. The city has declared “all hands on deck” to prepare for possible flooding, power outages, and downed trees. Henri is the name of a tropical storm that is projected possibly to turn into a hurricane that hits New Haven (or comes close) on Sunday. Officials laid...
West Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Gun Violence Display Puts Feet First

If you’ve ever wondered just how big the shoes of local leaders and politicians are to fill, you can now see the evidence — in the form of footwear — at City Hall. Two display cases were filled with shoes of all styles and sizes Saturday to honor a dozen community members who are helping lead the city’s fight against gun violence.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

$50K Grant Helps Cops Crack Down On Speeders

Lead-foot drivers beware: These officers will be out in force in coming weeks to catch you in the act of endangering lives. The above-pictured officers are members of the police department’s traffic enforcement unit. You see them with lasers and radar guns recording speeds at hotspots around town. You will...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Over Decade, Neighborhoods Changed

A census deep-dive shows how. The Latino community is now the largest demographic in New Haven, comprising 31 percent of the city’s population. Across the nation, Latinos are the fastest growing ethnic group, according to brand-new Census data released last Thursday. Within New Haven, the Latino community has grown by 5,477 since 2010.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

How A “Problem” State Became A “Beacon Of Calm”

Western Connecticut has been home to much of the growth in the state over the past 10 years, clogging up infrastructure and tying up housing. Spreading that wealth around, according to Francis Pickering, executive director of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, is one way to relieve the pressure. He joined the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities-hosted “Municipal Voice” program on WNHH FM to talk his region and what Connecticut is already doing well.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Paris Buys Quinnipiac Marina For $1.6M

A busy local real estate investor has purchased the Quinnipiac River Marina — with promises to liven up the Fair Haven waterfront properties with lighting, landscaping, concerts, and more kayaking. According to the city land records database, on July 28, PGX Holdings LLC—a holding company controlled by local landlords Mendy...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Newhallville Corner Renamings Advance

Alders fast-tracked the renamings of two Newhallville street corners after two neighborhood leaders who have dedicated decades of their lives to church-focused community service. Local legislators took those votes Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Alders City Services and Environmental Policy (CSEP) Committee. The...

Comments / 3

Community Policy