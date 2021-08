The upcoming showdown with Victor Ortiz comes right on time for Robert Guerrero, even if the bout was nearly a decade in the making. A clash of former titlists graces the undercard of a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View this weekend, as Guerrero and Ortiz collide in a scheduled ten-round welterweight contest this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the first fight in nearly two years for Guerrero (36-6-1, 20KOs), though one of a small handful that he has envisioned over the course of the past ten or so years.