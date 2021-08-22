Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Police Release Video of Gunman Wanted for Fatal Shooting Outside Luxury LIC Apartment Complex

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago

Police have released photos and video of a man wanted for the fatal shooting of a movie producer who was killed while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz outside a luxury Long Island City apartment building Thursday night.

The footage shows the suspect walk up nonchalantly to the victim’s Mercedes, before firing multiple shots into the vehicle at around 11:50 p.m. in front of the Jackson Park apartment complex at 21-10 Jackson Ave.

The shooter then got into a dark colored SUV operated by another individual on Queens Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dfcA_0bZaqYN900
Suspect wanted for the shooting death of man outside a luxury apartment building in Long Island City Thursday night (NYPD)

The victim, Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, 50, — the writer and producer of a recent movie starring Ice-T – was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ice-T had some choice words for the suspect in a tweet Friday.

“MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote. The tweet included a photo of Bryan, alongside co-star Tobias Truvillion and rapper “Havoc.”

“I’m not in a good place behind this,” he posted. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVdxf_0bZaqYN900
Getaway vehicle used by the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in Long Island City Thursday night (NYPD)

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
544
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nypd#Apartment Complex#Mercedes Benz#Mount Sinai Hospital#Nypd#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Man Fatally Shot Outside Long Island City Apartment Complex While Sitting in Mercedes

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Island City last night while sitting in his Mercedes in front of a luxury apartment complex, police said. Police said that Joseph Bryan, of Elmhurst, was shot multiple times in the arm and torso by a gunman who approached his vehicle in front of the Jackson Park apartment complex, located at 28-10 Jackson Ave., at around 11:15 p.m.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Woman Punched Multiple Times in The Head at Rego Park Bus Stop in an Apparent Bias Attack

A 49-year-old woman was punched in the head while waiting for a bus in Rego Park earlier this month— in what police believe was a possible hate crime. The victim was waiting for a bus at the intersection of 63rd Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, when an unidentified female approached her and punched her multiple times in the head without provocation.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD: Man Slashed Across the Face With a Knife at Court Square Station

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man across the face with a knife at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City earlier this month. The suspect, according to police, followed a 36-year-old man into an elevator at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 where he took out a knife and slashed the victim. The perpetrator then fled on foot out of the station.
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Richmond Hill Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Smuggling Guns and Ammo Into New York

A Richmond Hill man faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling guns and ammo over state lines into to New York City. Richard McCormick, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges Tuesday night after he allegedly bought a cache of high-capacity magazines, gun parts and ammunition at a gun show in Pennsylvania and drove them all back to New York.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Queens Post

27-Year-Old Man Killed After Smashing Car into Pole in Lindenwood Sunday

A 27-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing it into a pole in Lindenwood early Saturday. Shaquan Nelson was driving eastbound along Linden Boulevard near 79th Street at around 4 a.m. when he lost control of his 2012 Infiniti sedan and struck a pole. The vehicle overturned into a grass area off the roadway and Nelson was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Comments / 15

Community Policy