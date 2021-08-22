Police Release Video of Gunman Wanted for Fatal Shooting Outside Luxury LIC Apartment Complex
Police have released photos and video of a man wanted for the fatal shooting of a movie producer who was killed while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz outside a luxury Long Island City apartment building Thursday night.
The footage shows the suspect walk up nonchalantly to the victim’s Mercedes, before firing multiple shots into the vehicle at around 11:50 p.m. in front of the Jackson Park apartment complex at 21-10 Jackson Ave.
The shooter then got into a dark colored SUV operated by another individual on Queens Boulevard.
The victim, Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, 50, — the writer and producer of a recent movie starring Ice-T – was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ice-T had some choice words for the suspect in a tweet Friday.
“MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote. The tweet included a photo of Bryan, alongside co-star Tobias Truvillion and rapper “Havoc.”
“I’m not in a good place behind this,” he posted. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
