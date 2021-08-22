Cancel
Tennessee State

Officials report 21 dead & 20 missing after severe flooding in Tennessee

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGfwJ_0bZaqWbh00
Flooding in Humpreys County, Tennessee, is seen from above on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

CNN — Severe flooding in Tennessee on Saturday killed at least 21 people. Approximately 20 people remain missing.

It is estimated between five and seven of the missing people are children, the Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

Two toddlers are among the dead, killed due to the impacts of the rising water levels.

“They just went and got one of my best friends and recovered him. He drowned in this,” Davis said, growing emotional. “It’s tough, but we’re going to move forward.”

Crews from Tennessee Emergency Management are on the scene and helping set up shelters for impacted residents, CNN reported.

Davis said a curfew will remain in place.

Multiple state agencies responded, including the Tennessee National Guard, the state Department of Transportation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Tennessee National Guard said Saturday night it was deploying nearly 50 soldiers to respond to the severe flooding.

The deadly flash flooding event — along with the extreme rainfall seen in New York City thanks to Hurricane Henri — are becoming more common due to human-caused global warming, scientists say.

A recent UN climate report said the “frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation events have increased since the 1950s over most land area.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

