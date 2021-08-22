Cancel
The Feds Want Automakers To Pay The Price For Failure

By Jay Traugott
As automakers continue to develop and launch new all-electric vehicles, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, Porsche Taycan, and Volkswagen ID.4, they're still building and selling mostly internal combustion engine vehicles. Granted more and more are receiving electrification by way of hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems, but that's not enough for the US federal government. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated earlier this week it's considering hitting automakers with higher financial penalties due to their failure to meet fuel efficiency requirements over the past few years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Plug In Hybrid#Feds#Nhtsa#Fca#Ev
