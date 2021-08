With iOS 15, and macOS Monterey, you can send video and audio from your iPhone to your Mac, just as you already can to an Apple TV. Sometimes there are new features on macOS Monterey and iOS 15 that feel like Apple is slowly catching up with a wish list. From its origins as AirTunes in 2004, through its launch as AirPlay 2 in 2018 and on to now, you have not been able to stream video from an iPhone to a Mac using AirPlay.