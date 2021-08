New York (CNN Business) — Tesla wants to do more than sell you an electric car. It wants to start selling electricity itself — at least to some people in Texas. It has filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission to generate electricity and sell it directly to the public. Details about its exact plans are not included in the application, and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. But the company said in its filing it plans to sell electricity directly to consumers, with a focus on those who already own Tesla cars.