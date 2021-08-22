UK male needing to kick start for my children 😊
After several months away and going through a bit of anxiety and stress issues, the penny has dropped that I've let myself down with my eating habits this year. After coming back from a 4 day back in London recently with my 2 little kids and enjoying the food, I've realised I need to get back to the healthy lifestyle I know I can do. The penny has dropped that I need to get back to it for my kids sake. It's not the weight loss, it's the fat loss I'm interested in and getting back the toned body I had before.community.myfitnesspal.com
Comments / 0