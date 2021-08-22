UK male needing to kick start for my children 😊

My name is Sarah. I am almost 31 and from Canada. About eight years ago, I went through a bit of a dark time (which lasted about six years.) In that time, I gained about 38 pounds- I went from 142 to 180. Things are going much better for me now, but I haven't managed to get rid of the weight. I recently got engaged and want to lose 30-40 lbs before my wedding next summer, and keep it off! I find it easier to watch what I eat than to force myself to exercise... I need all the support and motivation I can get!