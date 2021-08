Bayern Munich is loaded for another title run, but taking on Borussia Monchengladbach on the road in Friday's 2021-22 German Bundesliga season opener won't be an easy task. Bayern won its ninth straight Bundesliga title, its 31st overall, with ease last season, going 24-6-4 and finishing 13 points clear of second-place RB Leipzig. Monchengladbach is expected to contend for a European competition qualifying spot after a disappointing eight-place finish last year. The teams have played to a draw just once in the past 12 meetings, with Bayern taking six wins and Gladbach winning five.