Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Collier County through 300 PM EDT At 221 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Royal Palm Hammock to 8 miles north of Copeland. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Golden Gate Estates, Golden Gate, Copeland, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Royal Palm Hammock, Big Cypress National Preserve, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd, Miles City, Jerome and Deep Lake. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Collier County, FL
Golden Gate, FL
Copeland, FL
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado#National Weather Service#Coastal#Noaa#Golden Gate Estates#Royal Palm Hammock
