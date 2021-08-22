Cancel
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Iosco; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Presque Isle; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Cheboygan, Alpena, Iosco, Presque Isle, Alcona, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac, Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pulaski County through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunton Park, or near Pulaski, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds and waves have subsided enough such that the threat of strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions no longer exist.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
White County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern White and south central Edwards Counties through 430 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grayville, or 9 miles south of Albion. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grayville. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 122 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties through 430 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, weather radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambric, or 10 miles southwest of Salyersville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch diameter hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edwards A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Edwards County through 445 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albion around 430 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fillmore and northeastern Thayer Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruning, or 33 miles north of Belleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ohiowa and Milligan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Marquette County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Marquette, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Marquette; Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point. For Marquette County: Middle Bay north of Presque Isle and at Little Presque Isle.
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ozaukee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ozaukee; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ozaukee and northeastern Washington Counties through 615 PM CDT At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Bend, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Bend, Grafton, Saukville, Kewaskum, Fredonia, Newburg, Waubeka, Fillmore, Keowns and Nabob. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pinal, Superstition Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 515 PM MST At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Top-Of-The-World, or near Superior. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Top-Of-The-World. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 229 and 238. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

