Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.