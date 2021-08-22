Cancel
Military

Contract calls for Red 6 to provide safer, more efficient training infrastructure

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revolutionary technology firm working on synthetic air combat training has received a U.S. Air Force contract worth $70 million over five years. The SBIR Phase III sole source contract will enable Red 6 to pursue the commercialization of Red 6’s augmented reality platform. “This award is indicative of Red...

www.aerotechnews.com

Related
MilitaryAviation Week

U.S. Navy Approves Production For AARGM-ER Missile

The U.S. Navy has approved Northrop Grumman to launch production of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile - Extended Range (AARGM-ER) for Boeing F/A-18E/Fs, EA-18Gs and Lockheed Martin F-35B/Cs. The Milestone C decision on Aug. 23 also keeps the program on track to achieve an initial... Subscription Required. U.S. Navy...
Washington, DCExecutiveBiz

SAIC Books $98M Task Order for Air Force A10 Support Services

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $98 million task order for a range of services in support of the U.S. Air Force A10-S and its component branches and the missions of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch. The company will provide A10 strategic plans and policy...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Collins Aerospace Tests Systems to Support Military Command & Control Initiatives

Collins Aerospace has demonstrated various technologies designed to help the U.S. military establish an integrated network of battlefield sensors for situational awareness. The company said Tuesday it tested sensors, mission computing technologies and communication systems that align with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control concept and the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System initiative.
Aerospace & Defensenavarrenewspaper.com

Air Force declares TACP mobile communications system ‘combat ready’

M1165 HMMWVs, better known as humvees, are integrated with multi-channel communications equipment through the MCS block 2 system which provides voice, data, and video capabilities to TACP Joint Terminal Attack Controllers while “on-the-move” and “at-the-halt”. “This new system gives TACPs greater mission flexibility by incorporating additional data link, full motion...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

489th ATKS uses new MQ-9 capability

During a routine training flight, the 489th Attack Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., made history as the first attack squadron under the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing to utilize the MQ-9 Reaper’s Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability Aug 3, 2021, during a routine training flight. ATLC is a...
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

AFRL awards companies $200 million to protect avionics from cyber attacks

The work of defending avionics from cyber attacks will keep two big area defense contractors tied to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for years. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., of McLean, Va., and Ball Aerospace & Technologies, of Boulder Colo., were each awarded $200 million for work in protecting avionics systems against cyber‐attack, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
aerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin new hybrid antenna has 5G, radar, remote sensing applications

Lockheed Martin as invented a new type of satellite dish technology. The technology has a wide range of use on satellites and ground terminals, including space-based 5G. The Wide Angle ESA Fed Reflector antenna is a hybrid of a phased array Electronically Steerable Antenna and a parabolic dish, and increases coverage area by 190 percent compared to traditional phased array antennas at a much lower cost.
MilitaryUSNI News

Adapting Together: A Unified View of Distributed Operations

More than 2,500 years ago, Sun Tzu illuminated a philosophy that continues to be salient today: “Water shapes its course according to the nature of the ground over which it flows; the soldier works out his victory in relation to the foe whom he is facing.”1 Recently, the United States has reembraced this philosophy and begun to reorient on its most dangerous enemies—China and Russia. A fight against either of these opponents will be an away game, putting the U.S. military at a clear disadvantage. Moreover, increased vulnerability to long-range precision fires requires divergence from the military strategy employed over the past 30 years.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

CACI’s Kevin McNeill: Digital Twins Could Help DOD ‘Stress Test’ JADC2

The Department of Defense is advancing the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program and Kevin McNeill, senior vice president of cyberspace solutions at CACI International, said digital twins could help DOD test the resiliency of systems within the JADC2 environment, Federal News Network reported Friday. “That’s a very complex environment....
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Global Hawk shines in Advanced Battle Management System exercises

The U.S. Air Force used a RQ-4B Block 30 Global Hawk, with imagery and signals intelligence collection capabilities, during Advanced Battle Management System exercises for the United States European Command. The Northrop Grumman-Global Hawk plays a significant role in autonomous high-altitude, long-endurance systems in support of numerous missions. “Global Hawk...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Novetta Backs USAF’s Base Defense With PICARD Data Sharing Tech

Novetta has provided the U.S. Air Force with an integrated base defense technology in an effort to help the service branch monitor base security and connect airmen and intelligent systems for rapid decision making while on defense missions. The Platform for Integrated [Command, Control and Communication] and Responsive Defense or...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Space Development Agency transitioning to U.S. Space Force

The Space Development Agency has already started the process of transitioning from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to the U.S. Space Force, said the agency’s director. Derek M. Tournear spoke Aug. 25, 2021, at the U.S. Space Foundation’s 36th Space Symposium in Colorado...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Reality Of How Cyber Warfare Will Impact Aerial Combat

There's a lot of bad info out there about how the cyber and aerial domains of warfare will converge. Here's the truth, for better or worse. It has become relatively commonplace in policy and military circles for the term ‘cyber’ to be attached to lists of both threats to and enablers for traditional airpower capabilities. Cyberweapons are without doubt an important tool in warfare, espionage, and deterrence. The potential attack surface against which they can be employed is increasing rapidly as ever more of the fabric of society becomes digitized and network-enabled. However, the tempo and nature of the processes by which military-grade cyber capabilities can be developed and deployed are regularly misunderstood in non-specialist circles. Confusion over where the boundaries lie between offensive electronic warfare and cyber capabilities can further distort public discussions of how these important capabilities fit into conventional military operations, and the application of airpower, in particular.

