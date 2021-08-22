Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saugatuck, MI

Holland Man Succumbs After Vehicle Goes Into Kalamazoo Lake

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Holland man passed away when a vehicle drove off into the waters of Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck on Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021). According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brett Ensfield, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area near Lucy and Newnham streets around 2:40 AM. “Information was gatered from the call taker that there was a subject yelling for help in the water, and that there was someone still trapped inside of the vehicle,” Ensfield said in a department statement. “A deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and observed the vehicle was submerged in water. The deputy then jumped into the water and was able to get the driver out of the vehicle; however, the driver was pronounced dead a short time later. The passenger was safely removed from the water and was released from the scene with no injuries.”

whtc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugatuck, MI
Accidents
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
Saugatuck, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succumbs#Accident#Mi#Whtc Am Fm#Allegan County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Netherlands
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy