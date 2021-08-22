Holland Man Succumbs After Vehicle Goes Into Kalamazoo Lake

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Holland man passed away when a vehicle drove off into the waters of Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck on Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021). According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brett Ensfield, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area near Lucy and Newnham streets around 2:40 AM. “Information was gatered from the call taker that there was a subject yelling for help in the water, and that there was someone still trapped inside of the vehicle,” Ensfield said in a department statement. “A deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and observed the vehicle was submerged in water. The deputy then jumped into the water and was able to get the driver out of the vehicle; however, the driver was pronounced dead a short time later. The passenger was safely removed from the water and was released from the scene with no injuries.”