How to evolve Onix into Steelix in Pokémon Go

Eevee’s second Community Day event has begun in Pokémon Go for August 2021. Rather than give all of the Eevee evolutions the same attack, each of them are receiving a unique charged move to give them an additional edge in their battles ahead. For those who have been waiting to acquire an Umbreon or a Sylveon to use them in the Battle League, now is the time to grab them, along with their exclusive charged move to make them even stronger. During the Community Day event, there’s going to be a Special Research project called What You Choose to Be. These are all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the What You Choose to Be Special Research project.