Simone Boseman pays emotional tribute to husband Chadwick Boseman at Stand Up to Cancer

Nearly a year after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman , Simone Ledward Boseman paid a touching musical tribute to her husband during the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer charity telecast.

Chadwick Boseman, who made a global impact bringing "Black Panther" to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the silver screen, died of colon cancer at his home in the Los Angeles area on Aug. 28, 2020. He was 43.

Introducing Simone Boseman during Saturday's telecast, "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson spoke of cancer's disregard for who a person is: "It doesn't matter if you're a mother in south L.A., a best friend in Brooklyn, or an international superhero."

Simone Boseman performs "I'll Be Seeing You" during the Stand Up to Cancer 2021 telecast. ABC

Anderson added: "Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years. The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me: a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them."

Simone Boseman performed the 1938 song "I'll Be Seeing You," which Anderson introduced as a number about "living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward." As the performance drew to an end, she became visibly emotional. A photo of her and her late husband hugging was projected in the background.

Stand Up to Cancer, a charity co-founded by Katie Couric, aired its show Saturday night on ABC. Co-hosted by Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and Tran Ho, it was executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth and featured performances by Brittany Howard, Common and Stevie Wonder.

Anthony Anderson co-hosted the "Stand Up To Cancer" show with Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara. ABC

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years before he died, his family said in a statement, which was posted on the star's Instagram last August.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the post read.

⁣"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson’s 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Simone Boseman paid tearful tribute to her late husband throughout the 2020 and 2021 awards season, including a speech at the Golden Globe Awards in February as she accepted his posthumous best actor award for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," she said. "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate all the ones we love. So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And honey, you keep 'em coming."

Chadwick Boseman was also the favorite to win a posthumous Oscar for best actor at the Academy Awards in April – so much so that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to make his category the final one of the evening, marking just the second time since 1948 that the broadcast would not conclude with the award for best picture . But in a shocking turn, it was Anthony Hopkins who won the award for his starring role in "The Father."

See Simone Boseman's performance, beginning at 39:18 .

Contributing: Andrea Mandell, Brian Truitt and Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Boseman pays emotional tribute to husband Chadwick Boseman at Stand Up to Cancer