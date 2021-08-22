Cancel
'Trust in my self-expression': Dancers use TikTok to break barriers, make art form more accessible

By Steven Vargas, USA TODAY
LOS ANGELES – Anyone can be a dancer, and Ava Gordy sees TikTok prove it every day.

Gordy, 28, a ballet dancer based in New York, turned to the video sharing app to teach at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and was welcomed by dancers, professional and nonprofessional, who were eager to move.

For many dancers, TikTok offers an opportunity to learn about dance history and styles such as ballet, breaking through barriers of age, gender or socioeconomic status.

'It's not a burden': How TikTok dance creators push for recognition, career opportunities with each post

TikTok and the dance industry: Choreographer JaQuel Knight, Logitech partner to help dance creators copyright their moves

"TikTok has brought to life this performance quality that you should strive for instead of the perfection aspect," Gordy said. "I think what I've learned the most as a teacher is that anyone is a dancer."

Harper Watters , 29, a soloist for the Houston Ballet, is still learning about the value of self-expression, and he has social media to thank for it. In 2015, Watters posted a video to Instagram of him and his friend having fun on a treadmill, strutting and dancing in bright pink heels. He realized that the video and the praise it received gave him more confidence in the studio.

"When people say, 'I love your energy, I love your attitude' or 'I love your confidence,' it's just a reminder that what I'm doing is right and to trust in my self-expression and my creativity," Watters said.

STEEZY uses social media platforms to teach people about dance. Provided by STEEZY

He wants others to find that confidence through his videos on TikTok. Watters posted a ballet combination tutorial on TikTok , not anticipating the reach his développés would have.

The video was posted to promote his class with STEEZY, a dance tech and media company, but became a challenge that reached people of all backgrounds . Although the response was small, Watters saw how TikTok could be used to give people an opportunity to learn ballet.

"I was just blown away by the kind of walks of life and different dancers that took the time to learn the combination and share it," he said. "All age ranges, all body types, all ethnicities were there. And it just was a beautiful reminder that everyone can be a dancer."

Through TikTok, STEEZY extended its reach.

"There are all these trends and challenges and really creative ways that people have been using storytelling," said Connor Lim, co-founder and president of STEEZY. "I think for us at STEEZY, we've been able to take that format to make a really easily digestible way of educating people about dance culture."

A lot of the dance trends that make up people's TikTok feeds pull together movements and styles from myriad cultures. Lim said many popular dances come from marginalized communities and their culture, and it is important to understand the history of a move when performing.

"To not talk about the history behind a dance style would be disingenuous to actually teach and dance and actually be a part of that culture," he said.

Lim started STEEZY as a blog to share the history of dance styles that weren’t commonly known or were passed down within communities. After two weeks, Lim said it received about 700,000 page views, showing there was a desire to learn about dance culture.

STEEZY highlights creators of internet trends, bringing in the NaeNae Twins to do a tutorial and video of their "Savage" dance challenge that went viral on TikTok. The duo shared more about their choreography and practice.

"It takes work to go and find those creators, and it's important work that needs to be done," Lim said. "I'm happy that we’re leading the change on trying to do that as much as possible."

Here's why it sparked backlash: Jimmy Fallon addresses his TikTok dance segment with Addison Rae

'We're trying to help people out': Lena Waithe, Barry Jenkins on creating Black opportunity

Through TikTok, the company helps new dancers get comfortable with moving through tips and tutorials, as well as a quirky video or two.

Many studios are available only to young girls, Lim said. They leave out people such as the 40-year-old mom who wants to learn ballet for the first time or the young adults who never had a chance to dance in their hometown. TikTok and other video sharing platforms break away the barriers and allow space for people to dance.

"I wish that the whole environment was more accessible so that it's easy for anyone to walk into a class and feel welcomed there, feel like they are a dancer right away rather than wondering if they're doing everything right," Gordy said. "And that's what I'm trying to bring to TikTok and to my classes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Trust in my self-expression': Dancers use TikTok to break barriers, make art form more accessible

