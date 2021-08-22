Cancel
Browns CB Greedy Williams leaves preseason game with injury

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuUK1_0bZakylp00

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams was listed as questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants after suffering a groin injury.

Williams was listed as questionable in the first half of the game, and with the Browns resting starters and aiming to prevent additional injuries it is unlikely he returns.

The cornerback missed last season with a shoulder injury and has been working through it since. He was able to return to padded practice at the beginning of August.

Williams left Friday's training camp joint practice session with the Giants early with a migraine, but was good to go on Sunday for the game prior to the groin injury.

