Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Fund aims to boost the number of local minority-owned businesses

By Madeline Ottilie
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19go8Z_0bZakxt600

A census survey conducted in 2019 showed only about 18% of all US businesses are owned by minorities. A coalition of local business groups is trying to increase that number in the area by making business ownership more accessible to all.

Brandon Hoff built his business from the ground up – literally. He started Heritage Hill, LLC in his basement. His company primarily makes apparel for historically black colleges and universities.

“It’s now, how do we go from a smaller company to a more mature company,” he said. “And in doing that, it’s figuring out how to increase cash flow.”

Insurance agent Leo Ford is looking to start his own business – a hip-hop LGBTQ club in Cincinnati.

“There aren’t any in Ohio at all,” he said. “There are very few in the Midwest. Initially, I’m like, there’s no way to – how am I going to fund this? That’s number one.”

Starting or expanding a business sometimes comes with major roadblocks – which is where the Business Legacy Fund comes in.

“It’s all about how we can create intergenerational wealth within our community through business ownership,” Ellen Very, Co-op Cincy director of development & co-op organizing said.

The fund selected five minority entrepreneurs this summer as part of a new cohort. A coalition of business partners will guide the business people through buying their own enterprise or expanding one they already own. The fund will help pay for it, too.

“Historically in our country, we have this huge inequality gap and income and wealth gap,” Vera said. “So, if we can increase the number of folks in our community that have ownership, we’re going to increase the benefits.”

As more US adults retire, Vera said, having these acquisition plans could save businesses, too, which would also save jobs.

“In two years, we want to be in a bigger space,” Hoff said. “We want to be able to have a bigger team. We want to be able to have a larger impact.”

The fund is looking for businesses that are interested in selling – either to one of their employees or one of the entrepreneurs selected by the fund. There is currently a multi-million-dollar loan ready to make those transactions happen.

Applications open September 15. For more information, visit Co-op Cincy’s website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Business People#Heritage Hill#Llc#Lgbtq#The Business Legacy Fund#Cincy#Development Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy