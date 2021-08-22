Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Alabama Was Ranked One OF America’s Least Fun States… Here Are 7 Reasons Why That’s Absurd

By Jennifer
Posted by 
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 5 days ago

When it comes to having fun, you won’t be disappointed in Alabama. The Yellowhammer State offers such a variety of fun things to see and do for all ages. With that being said, recently, WalletHub ranked Alabama as one of America’s least fun states. Listed below are seven reasons why that’s totally absurd.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGN0H_0bZajzcL00
1. Alabama is home to one of the world's most unique restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xmMn_0bZajzcL00
2. Dinosaurs can also be found roaming our great state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GM5un_0bZajzcL00
3. Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches are some of the finest in the nation...and even world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWVKJ_0bZajzcL00
4. Some of America's coolest caves can also be discovered here in Alabama.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngjll_0bZajzcL00
5. Alabama hosts some of the nation's best festivals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEGcq_0bZajzcL00
6. No other state does outdoor recreation quite like Alabama.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6xvA_0bZajzcL00
7. Alabama is home to some of the world's finest museums.

Can you think of any other fun reasons to visit Alabama? If so, please share them with us in the comments below.

For more information about the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, be sure to take a look at the following article: 11 Fascinating Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The U.S. Space & Rocket Center In Alabama.

Address: Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mt Mills Rd, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA

Address: Dinosaurs In The Woods -- Brontosaurus, Barber Pkwy, Elberta, AL 36530, USA

Address: Gulf Shores, AL, USA

Address: DeSoto Caverns, 5181 Desoto Caverns Pkwy, Childersburg, AL 35044, USA

Address: Mobile, AL, USA

Address: Cherokee Rock Village, 2000 County Rd 70, Leesburg, AL 35983, USA

Address: U.S. Space & Rocket Center, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

Comments / 28

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

5K+
Followers
416
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Mobile#Yellowhammer State#Wallethub#Desoto Caverns Pkwy#Al 35044#Usa Address#Al 35805
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 Alabama Chick-Fil-As Had To Close Their Dining Rooms

In 2020, nearly all fast-food restaurants closed their dining rooms in an attempt to quell the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Recently, some began to cautiously reopen. Although the Delta variant is wreaking new kinds of havoc on the world, some convenience food spots are limiting hours and services for a totally different reason — the labor shortage.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

20 Worst Tourist Destinations in America Right Now

With international travel posing additional COVID risk and sowing uncertainty, more Americans are opting for road trips and other domestic getaways in 2021. But even staying close to home comes with warnings, depending on where home is. Some states are lagging in vaccination rates as the Delta variant marches onward, and other are overrun with crowds or wildfires. Read on to find out which areas in the country you need to avoid now to stay safe.
Houston, TXcw39.com

2021’s Most Fun States

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is in the top ten of WallerHub’s report on 2021’s “Most Fun States” in America. Two-thirds of Americans plan on taking a vacation this summer with the COVID-19 Pandemic winding down. The personal-finance website used 26 factors to rate the states from the states offering the...
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Report ranks Alabama’s pandemic recovery third-slowest in nation

A report released Tuesday ranked Alabama the state with the third-slowest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with its lowest marks related to its lagging vaccination rates. The personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 18 metrics grouped into three categories: COVID health; leisure and travel; and economy and labor market.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a COVID-19 hotspot

Tourists and servers alike dance atop tables and in the aisles at one restaurant on the “Redneck Riviera,” a beloved stretch of towns along the northern Gulf Coast where beaches, bars and stores are packed. Yet just a few miles away, a hospital is running out of critical care beds, its rooms full of unvaccinated people fighting for their lives.
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama With The Most Magical Surroundings

In this world there’s definitely no shortage of amazing restaurants, and while most of these restaurants are easy to get to, others are more secluded and located off the beaten path. One restaurant, in particular, is the famed Kowaliga Restaurant in Alabama. This restaurant might be located off the beaten path, but its beautiful surroundings […] The post The Secluded Restaurant In Alabama With The Most Magical Surroundings appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Steakhouses in Alabama

Alabama like other states of America is known for its delicious food. Alabama is a place filled with amazing restaurants where family, friends, couples, and even someone alone can have a good time. When it comes to steak, Alabama is home to many restaurants.
Beaufort, SCWLTX.com

South Carolina town named among most beautiful in America

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A major travel magazine has rated towns across the nation for their beauty and one South Carolina community certainly made an impression. Condé Nast Traveler described its list as including everything from "coastal cities to southern gems" so it may not be surprising that a city that can be described as both - Beaufort, South Carolina - was on the list.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Alabama

Enjoy New Orleans-Style Food At This Alabama Snack Shack

Alabama is home to several restaurants that offer food from other parts of the country, including NolaBama Snack Shack. Even though this restaurant hasn’t been open long, it’s still been a popular destination for New Orleans-style food. For information about NolaBama Snack Shack, take a look below. We’re aware that...
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Every State’s Least Educated ZIP Code

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.  […]
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Educated Towns

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
CarsPosted by
101.5 KNUE

RANKED: America’s Top 12 Best-Looking State Trooper Cruisers

There's not many things that'll make you hit the brakes more quickly while speeding down the interstate than the sight of one of our fearless state troopers. Whether you see one parked behind a giant billboard, like in those old movies, or you run up one one going just under the speed limit, a couple of cars ahead of you, daring someone to pass them; seeing one is certainly brake inducing.
Musictravelawaits.com

Reasons To Visit America’s Favorite Quintessential Main Street

Have you ever visited a city that felt like a small town? Franklin,. , is that kind of city. Small town charm and friendliness are abundant and just the start of why you should visit Franklin and take a stroll down their quintessential Main Street. The National Trust for Historic...

Comments / 28

Community Policy