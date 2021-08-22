Alabama Was Ranked One OF America’s Least Fun States… Here Are 7 Reasons Why That’s Absurd

When it comes to having fun, you won’t be disappointed in Alabama. The Yellowhammer State offers such a variety of fun things to see and do for all ages. With that being said, recently, WalletHub ranked Alabama as one of America’s least fun states. Listed below are seven reasons why that’s totally absurd.

1. Alabama is home to one of the world's most unique restaurants.

2. Dinosaurs can also be found roaming our great state.

3. Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches are some of the finest in the nation...and even world.

4. Some of America's coolest caves can also be discovered here in Alabama.

5. Alabama hosts some of the nation's best festivals.

6. No other state does outdoor recreation quite like Alabama.

7. Alabama is home to some of the world's finest museums.

