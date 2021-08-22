Alabama Was Ranked One OF America’s Least Fun States… Here Are 7 Reasons Why That’s Absurd
When it comes to having fun, you won’t be disappointed in Alabama. The Yellowhammer State offers such a variety of fun things to see and do for all ages. With that being said, recently, WalletHub ranked Alabama as one of America’s least fun states. Listed below are seven reasons why that’s totally absurd.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Can you think of any other fun reasons to visit Alabama? If so, please share them with us in the comments below.
For more information about the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, be sure to take a look at the following article: 11 Fascinating Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The U.S. Space & Rocket Center In Alabama.
Address: Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mt Mills Rd, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA
Address: Dinosaurs In The Woods -- Brontosaurus, Barber Pkwy, Elberta, AL 36530, USA
Address: Gulf Shores, AL, USA
Address: DeSoto Caverns, 5181 Desoto Caverns Pkwy, Childersburg, AL 35044, USA
Address: Mobile, AL, USA
Address: Cherokee Rock Village, 2000 County Rd 70, Leesburg, AL 35983, USA
Address: U.S. Space & Rocket Center, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
Comments / 28