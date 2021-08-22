Washington Nationals activate Kyle McGowin, Austin Voth from IL

The Washington Nationals activated right-handers Kyle McGowin and Austin Voth from the injured list on Sunday.

The Nationals also optioned outfielder Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester and designated right-hander Javy Guerra for assignment.

McGowin, 29, was placed on the injured list on July 11 with a strained right biceps.

He has a 4.56 ERA and no decisions in 22 relief appearances with Washington this season.

Voth, 29, landed on the IL on July 29 with an undisclosed ailment.

He is 3-0 with a 4.81 ERA in 33 appearances (one start) with the Nationals in 2021.

Stevenson, 27, batted .215 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 80 games this season.

Guerra, 35, went 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA in six relief appearances in 2021.

