Barnes County, ND

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

#Wind Advisory
