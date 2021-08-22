Cancel
Cass County, ND

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Traill WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

alerts.weather.gov

#Cass#Central Minnesota#Wind Advisory#Traill Wind
