Philadelphia Phillies activate Rhys Hoskins, demote Alec Bohm

The Philadelphia Phillies activated first baseman Rhys Hoskins from the injured list prior to Sunday’s series finale against the host San Diego Padres.

Hoskins, 28, has been sidelined with a groin injury since competing in a game on Aug. 5. He leads the Phillies with 24 homers, 29 doubles and 68 RBIs, and is batting .394 with three of those home runs and 11 driven in over his past 10 contests.

Hoskins, who is hitting .244 this season, is batting .240 with 115 homers and 323 RBIs in 508 career games with Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zeyy8_0bZairfA00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers surge to No. 1, Phillies plummet

In a corresponding move Sunday, the Phillies optioned third baseman Alec Bohm to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bohm, 25, is batting .245 with seven homers and 47 RBIs in 111 games this season. He is a .273 hitter with 11 homers and 70 RBIs in 155 career games with Philadelphia.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Phillies, check out #RingTheBell rumors, rankings, and news here .

–Field Level Media

