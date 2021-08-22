Flood Advisory issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Weigelstown, Spry, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville, Dover, North York, Yorklyn, Jacobus, Mount Wolf and Yoe.