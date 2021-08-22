Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.alerts.weather.gov
