Anniston, AL

Local Business Owner Fights to Save Classic on Noble

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
August 22, 2021
Lee Evancho

To many Anniston residents, Classic on Noble is a prime example of Southern fine dining.  Owners, David and Cathy Mashburn, restored the Levy and Clark building built in 1894. They began their catering business in 1999 and grew into a premier fine dining restaurant. Their successful business has had some hard times recently. Like many other small business owners they were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The losses they have had due to COVID have led to the building being put into foreclosure. While this announcement was very disappointing to many, it is not the end of the story.  David and Cathy haven’t given up. They haven’t accepted defeat. They are working every day and their friends and fellow competitors know this too!

Mike Alexander of Alexander the Great Catering has known David and Cathy for 20 years. They are rivals in the catering world, but Mike was the first to stress they are great people. He was actually doing a live facebook event when he heard the news about the foreclosure and he was devastated. His first response was “We have to pray and we have to do something about this.”

Mike reached out to his friends and shared some of his fundraising ideas. The Mashburn’s were resistant at first in asking the community for help. They are hard workers and don’t expect anything to be given to them, but eventually Mike and the outpouring of well wishes won them over. This gave Mike the green light for his plan!

Mike launched a facebook campaign encouraging the community to purchase gift cards. His first idea was for everybody to buy a $100 gift card. If enough people could do this the foreclosure could be avoided. He didn’t know if people would be on board, but he was overwhelmed at the response.

The Calhoun County Journal wanted to know the why behind Mike’s plan. He explained that his sole goal was to save an Anniston business. He also wanted to promote kindness. Yes, Classic on Noble is a competitor to his own catering company, Alexander the Great’s Events, but that didn’t matter. He actually laughed and explained that when he got a catering job he was called upon to prepare a fish and lamb chops that he had never done before. The Mashburn’s came over and showed him how to prepare the food. When they had a big event and were short table clothes, he provided them the needed materials. He also helped them locate a chocolate fountain for purchase instead of renting them one. Businesses helping businesses is central to who Mike Alexander is.

Mike also talked about his own hardships with COVID-19. He was forced to close his Noble Street storefront but still has a location inside the Quintard Mall, and has maintained his catering company. He fears there is less focus on small businesses as the state has opened back up. People are going back to the convenience of corporate options. He hopes his small effort puts the focus back on Classic on Noble.

Classic on Noble is still open. The business is working everyday to stay open. If you want to support this local small business feel free to go enjoy the amazing food and possibly buy a gift card. Please also tell others about Mike Alexander and his efforts. His original post has been shared 476 times. The community can save this business. The owners are working everyday to keep the doors open and keep their employees working. They want to keep serving the community of Calhoun County and Anniston.

If you want to buy a gift card please contact David or Cathy at 256-237-5388 .  You can also email them at classiconnoble@gmail.com and visit their website for reservations.

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
