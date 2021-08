Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League group stage this season after being drawn in Group B.Jurgen Klopp’s side won this competition in 2019, having been losing finalists the year before - though have exited in the knock-out stage in the last two seasons, including against Atletico in the final pre-pandemic match of March 2020.After failing to pick up silverware last season amid an injury-plagued campaign, the 2020 Premier League champions will be hoping to challenge on all fronts once more.The Reds this time around head to Spain, Portugal and Italy in their...