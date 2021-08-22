Cancel
Cowboys legend Jason Witten’s new journey underway as Liberty Christian football coach

By Steve Gamel
 5 days ago
As one of his many official acts as the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Jason Witten took it upon himself this summer to liven up the team’s training camp at Camp Copass in Denton. Yes, there were the typical practices and different skills workouts — and the Dallas Cowboys legend wanted all of it to be on-point as the season drew closer. But he also interjected fun competitions such as kickball, 3-on-3 basketball, and volleyball to break up the monotony.

