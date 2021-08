Manchester United have made Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe a target for next summer, according to ESPN. Over the last few years, Mbappe has risen as one of the most sought after players in the world. He made his breakthrough in the 2016/17 with Monaco, helping them to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-final. This prompted a big money move from PSG, who signed him in a deal worth up to €180 million – the second most expensive transfer of all time.