Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

Haiti is in crisis. On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean country, killing at least 1,297 people. Thousands of homes, as well as landmarks, churches, markets, and hospitals, have collapsed or been damaged, leaving people without supplies or shelter as a tropical storm rolls in early this week. Haitians are also still dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic and the current political instability caused by the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to NPR, a rise in gang violence, as well as damaged roads and bridges, has made getting humanitarian aid to those who in need a “logistical challenge.” On top of everything, the nation hasn't fully recovered from the destruction of an earthquake that hit in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 and displaced more than one million people, or from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.