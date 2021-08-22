Cancel
ESPN: NFC West so good, it could feature four playoff teams

By Rohan Chakravarthi, follow
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
2.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. How good is the NFC West expected to be this season? Oddsmakers are having a tough time predicting whether it will be the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams that will win the division. The rosters for each are loaded with talent. Then you have the Seattle Seahawks, who always seem to be in contention thanks to quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll.

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

