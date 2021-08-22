Cancel
Madison, CT

Tropical Storm Henri Alert Message #3

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with an important update on Tropical Storm Henri. We are fortunate that earlier today Henri was downgraded from a Hurricane to a Tropical Storm, with the eye shifting east. The risk of a significant storm surge and flooding in our coastal neighborhoods has been greatly reduced, but we will continue to monitor conditions for high tide this evening. After making landfall near the Rhode Island border around noon today, the storm is traveling north towards the middle of Connecticut. We can expect significant rainfall and wind gusts to continue throughout this afternoon. A flood watch has been issued for our area. For those residents south of the Boston Post Rd., we recommend you shelter in place until the worst of the storm has subsided. Road conditions may worsen throughout the afternoon and the risk of flooding and tree damage remains. You will receive a notification from the Town when the evacuation order has been lifted and it will be posted on the Town website at www.madisonct.org.

www.madisonct.org

