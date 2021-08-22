SEC Recap: Vanderbilt Football Wraps Up Another Week with a Solid Scrimmage
Vanderbilt put a bow on its second week of fall camp with a competitive scrimmage Saturday at Vanderbilt, the program’s second scrimmage of the preseason. It was a session once again mostly controlled by the strong play of the defense, although the offensive unit showed improvement by playing turnover-free ball and frequently moving the chains. Too many penalties and executional missteps, however, kept the Commodores out of the end zone until much later in the practice.www.bcsnn.com
