SEC Recap: Vanderbilt Football Wraps Up Another Week with a Solid Scrimmage

By Vanderbilt Athletics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt put a bow on its second week of fall camp with a competitive scrimmage Saturday at Vanderbilt, the program’s second scrimmage of the preseason. It was a session once again mostly controlled by the strong play of the defense, although the offensive unit showed improvement by playing turnover-free ball and frequently moving the chains. Too many penalties and executional missteps, however, kept the Commodores out of the end zone until much later in the practice.

