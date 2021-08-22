Bianca Belair Addresses Sasha Banks’ Absence From SummerSlam and Loss To Becky Lynch
In a post-Summerslam interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on Sasha Banks being pulled from the show:. “All I can say is, tonight it couldn’t happen with Sasha Banks, but coming soon, it will be a time where Sasha and I are in the ring again. So, we are definitely going to finish what we started off, and you know, it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Sasha Banks, and I was ready to put an end to her tonight. So whenever that time happens, I’m going to be ready to put an end to her and move over to Becky.”www.pwmania.com
