Bianca Belair Addresses Sasha Banks’ Absence From SummerSlam and Loss To Becky Lynch

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post-Summerslam interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on Sasha Banks being pulled from the show:. “All I can say is, tonight it couldn’t happen with Sasha Banks, but coming soon, it will be a time where Sasha and I are in the ring again. So, we are definitely going to finish what we started off, and you know, it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Sasha Banks, and I was ready to put an end to her tonight. So whenever that time happens, I’m going to be ready to put an end to her and move over to Becky.”

www.pwmania.com

