Jets reportedly want to trade for pass-rusher after Carl Lawson injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets were having a relatively healthy training camp until they got to Green Bay. There was a devastating injury on day two of joint practices with the Packers. Defensive end Carl Lawson went down with a torn Achilles and is out for the season. DL Carl Lawson and S Zane Lewis will miss the 2021 season with injuries sustained at today's practice. DL Sheldon Rankins and WR Denzel Mims are day-to-day. 📰 https://t.co/mjhFGfdFPp — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 19, 2021 Lawson was having a great camp after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the team in the off-season. The Jets were looking forward to seeing the 26-year-old wreak havoc on opposing offenses this season, but that is now on hold. Lawson wasn’t the only Jet to have his season come to an end. Safety Zane Lewis tore his patella tendon and suffered a sprained MCL Thursday. He is also out for the season.