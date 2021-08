Former WWE Superstar CM Punk just might be making his debut in All Elite Wrestling with the next episode of AEW Rampage, The First Dance, if the recent rumors are to be believed. Rumors have been sparking wildly among fans that CM Punk was going to be making the jump to AEW ever since it was first announced that the Friday, August 20th episode of AEW Rampage was going to take place in the United Center in Chicago. Fueling the fires even more was the fact that this episode was now carrying the "The First Dance" as a subtitle.