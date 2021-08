Those of you who have purchased Football Outsiders Almanac 2021 (now available!) will know that we like the Vikings' chances of returning to the playoffs. Minnesota qualified for the postseason in a little more than half of our simulations, battling the also-rans from the NFC South and West for wild-card positioning. If the Vikings are going to live up to that forecast, however, they're going to need to improve a pass rush that was the weakest we have measured in nearly a decade.