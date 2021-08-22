Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN ST. MARYS COUNTY At 215 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from White Point Beach to near Saint Inigoes Creek, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lexington Park, Leonardtown, Piney Point, Tall Timbers, Saint Inigoes Creek, Saint Marys City, Saint George Island, Saint Clements Bay, Saint Marys River, White Point Beach, California, Abell, Valley Lee, Scotland, Great Mills, Drayden, Saint Inigoes, Park Hall, Oakley and Dameron. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH