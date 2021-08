Cancun, Q.R. — TAG Airlines made its first Guatemala to Cancun flight Tuesday, landing at Cancun International with dignitaries on site. “Today is a historic day for TAG Airlines, as this flight is a decisive step for the international expansion of the company, which will boost development and tourism. We know that we are experiencing difficult times, but with teamwork between authorities and the private sector, we will move forward,” said Julio Gamero, CEO of the airline.