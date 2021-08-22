Oklahoma football recruiting: Five-star WR Brandon Inniss commits to Sooners on CBS Sports HQ

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma football is setting the recruiting world on fire this month and the rest of college football is starting to take notice. The Sooners, known for their offensive dominance, have a total of six commits in the 2023 class – all of them are offensive players. Their red-hot recruiting efforts began in July with commitments from four-star running back Treyaun Webb and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Believe it or not, the month of August has been even more impressive.