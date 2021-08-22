Cancel
New Orleans, LA

John Emery, Jr. ready to step up in the LSU running back room

By Garland Gillen
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At Destrehan, John Emery, Jr., was unstoppable. But , once he got to LSU, the running back had to wait his turn behind some big-time playmakers. “When I first started playing in high school. I didn’t roll into high school, just started playing immediately. I had to be patient in high school as well. I’ve been through the being patient process. I really sat back and I observed and listened. I’m grateful that I came in with a championship team. Me being a part of that team, I took in a lot. Now I know what a championship team looks like. I just sat back, it was amazing. It was greatness at it’s finest,” said John Emery, Jr.

