How Fire Emblem Heroes Connects to Norse Mythology in Its First Five Books

One of the many things Fire Emblem: Three Houses excels in most is creating intricate character designs that not only look cool but also give a great amount of insight into each individual’s true dispositions. The personality-based designs seen throughout the game are especially prominent after the five-year timeskip when all the students receive updated and more mature looks. Fire Emblem: Three Houses Character Designer Chinatsu Kurahana and Game Director Toshiyuki Kusakihara aimed to create designs for the characters that reflected where they had been and what they had been through during the past five years. Kurahana’s artwork brought these beautiful designs to life as they further enhance the game’s second arc. While we can not pick all of them, these are just ten of the best Fire Emblem: Three Houses war phase designs that stand out from the rest in terms of pure style.