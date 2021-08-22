How Fire Emblem Heroes Connects to Norse Mythology in Its First Five Books
The Fire Emblem series has used mythology for the names of many of its characters, from Minerva in Mystery of the Emblem to Ares in Genealogy of the Holy War. Despite the use of Greek, Roman, and even lesser-known mythologies such as Irish, Fire Emblem tends to rely on Norse mythology for inspiration the most. With the story of Fire Emblem Heroes, the writers decided to use even more Norse mythology influence than ever, with Books II through V specifically being based entirely on mythological characters rather than just their names. The simple references can make it hard to understand the symbolism sometimes, but here are some brief explanations of the mythology used throughout the game’s first five books.goombastomp.com
