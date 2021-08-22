Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach woman charged with kidnapping after snatching child from bus stop

By Jeff Jones
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WALTON, FL – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach area woman with kidnapping/false imprisonment of a child. 29-year old Alyssandra Eytzen, no known address, was spotted with the six-year-old Thursday in Pinecrest Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon. The child’s father says he had left his daughter at her bus stop near Pinecrest Lane with other children around 8 a.m. Thursday morning just before he left for work.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Bus Stop#Pinecrest Mobile Home#Ocso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Warwick, RIPosted by
Shore News Network

Warwick Police investigating brutal domestic stabbing of 60-year-old woman

WARWICK, RI – At approximately 8:30 am, Friday, August 27, 2021, members of the Warwick Police Department did respond to an address on Mohawk Avenue in the Oakland Beach neighborhood for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a 60 year-old female victim was located. She sustained multiple stab wounds from an edged weapon. The female victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries which aren’t considered life threatening.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Man fired gun at woman several times Paterson police report

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that at approximately 7:05 a.m. on August 26, 2021, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the area of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival members of the Paterson Police Department located a 40- year-old female Paterson resident who reported that a male suspect had fired a gun in her directions several times and then fled the scene. The victim was not struck by gunfire. A potential crime scene was located in the area.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Neighbor’s doorbell camera caught woman’s grisly murder

PATERSON, NJ – A neighbor’s NEST doorbell camera captured the murder of 44-year-old Latric Avery, of Paterson at the hands of the man she lived with. Police said the woman pounded on her neighbor’s door screaming for help as Clarence Stokes moved in to kill her, stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. Her body was in the hallway and another body was found inside her apartment, that of Stanley Gunter, 67.
Roanoke, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Roanoke Police investigating shooting on Kellogg Avenue

ROANOKE, VA – On August 27. at approximately 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details are limited at this time, but no suspects were located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.
Trenton, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

21-year-old shot multiple times in Trenton remains in critical condition

TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. this morning in the first block of Kirkbride Avenue in Trenton. The victim, a 21-year-old Trenton male, was shot multiple times and arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Sense at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Macon, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Jury Convicts Macon Man on Meth, Gun Charges

MACON, Ga. – A federal jury convicted a Macon man with a violent criminal history on drug and firearms charges this week. Roderick Chester, 34, of Macon, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday, August 25, following a three-day trial that began on Monday, August 23. Chester is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Chester was the last of a total of 19 defendants indicted after an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels located in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor. All 19 were convicted in federal court.
Billings, MTPosted by
Shore News Network

Armed methamphetamine trafficker involved in high-speed pursuits on Blackfeet Indian Reservation and in Billings sentenced to 12 years in prison

GREAT FALLS — A Billings man who admitted methamphetamine trafficking and firearms crimes involving two high-speed pursuits was sentenced today to 12 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Elijah James Rideshorse, 30, pleaded guilty on May 12...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Toms River man attempted to embezzle $687k from former employer

TOMS RIVER, NJ – An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad revealed that between May 22, 2021, and August 8, 2021, Karl Scheufler of Toms River attempted to negotiate three checks totaling $687,499.74 for his own benefit. These checks were drawn on an Ocean First bank account belonging to a business of which Scheufler was previously involved. Scheufler negotiated these checks knowing that he was not an authorized signor for the business account and attempted to deposit these checks into his personal account and another unrelated business account.
Socorro County, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

Socorro woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for federal drug and firearms conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mary Gonzales, 50, of Socorro, New Mexico, was sentenced on Aug. 18 to 16 years and three months in prison. On March 10, a jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count each of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Man, Previously Convicted of a Felony, Sentenced to 15 Years for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Jesse Golden, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert. The defendant was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon after a three-day trial in May 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy