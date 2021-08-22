Fort Walton Beach woman charged with kidnapping after snatching child from bus stop
FORT WALTON, FL – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach area woman with kidnapping/false imprisonment of a child. 29-year old Alyssandra Eytzen, no known address, was spotted with the six-year-old Thursday in Pinecrest Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon. The child’s father says he had left his daughter at her bus stop near Pinecrest Lane with other children around 8 a.m. Thursday morning just before he left for work.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
