Fort Walton Beach woman charged with kidnapping after snatching child from bus stop

MACON, Ga. – A federal jury convicted a Macon man with a violent criminal history on drug and firearms charges this week. Roderick Chester, 34, of Macon, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday, August 25, following a three-day trial that began on Monday, August 23. Chester is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Chester was the last of a total of 19 defendants indicted after an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels located in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor. All 19 were convicted in federal court.