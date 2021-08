It's time again for another Steve's Daddy Tips and this week he has a warning for parents who like to mess with their kids. This week’s first Daddy Tip is to never let your toddler sleep in your bed with you if she still has the occasional accident at night. We made the mistake of letting our daughter Charlotte sleep in our bed with us and we woke up in the morning to a wet bed. Charlotte is potty trained but she still has accidents and we learned that maybe we should put off having her sleep with us for just a little bit longer. So don’t be like us and wait until your little one no longer has accidents before you let them bunk with you at night.